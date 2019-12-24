Hope for the Homeless raises money for homeless students

The 4th Hope for the Homeless fundraiser by 97.9 the Breeze raised money for homeless students in the Rapid City Area Schools.

The listeners of 97.9 and their sister station, KLMP, were asked to donate $25 for a Visa gift card for middle and high school students.

$14,355 were donated to help the students.

The Christian radio station knows that $25 will not change everything, but serves as a gesture of hope and happiness and lets the students know that people are thinking of them during the holidays.

"It can be a lot of stress, it can be a lot of homework-- it can be a lot of different things pulling at you and to be homeless on top of all of that, to me, is heart wrenching," said Julie Norwood, Program director for 97.9 the Breeze. "It's important that these middle and high school students who may get over looked through other outreaches because of their age know that they are important and that they matter."