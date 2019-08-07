A day to honor Purple Heart veterans

Military men and women who have sacrificed their lives and limbs for us receive the Purple Heart Medal. Today is Purple Heart Recognition Day to honor those recipients.

Several South Dakotans have received the Purple Heart Medal for their military service, including Branden Stackenwalt.

Stackenwalt served in the U.S. Army as an engineer in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In September 2009, he was patrolling south Afghanistan with three other soldiers to get rid of explosives when he encountered a homemade bomb.

"I had broken both my legs, fractured my left arm here, and fractures in my heels and fractures in my neck and spine," Stackewnwalt said.

For over a year, Stackenwalt sat in a wheelchair wearing a halo brace.

His severe injuries led doctors to believe he would struggle to eat again and may never move his legs again.

"They said he would never be able to walk again which he started walking, I believe, Christmas Day or at least around there. That was like a big Christmas gift idea to us," Savannah Stackenwalt, Branden's younger sister, said."

Stackenwalt said he did not have a reaction when he received his Purple Heart because he was in a medically induced coma.

"Well I wasn't really awake for it. I got it from General Casey in Germany when I was in a drug-induced coma. Well, my uncle tells me I wasn't there. I was there, but I wasn't there. "

Stackenwalt said the medal makes him feel he's honored his country and his long line of family in the military.

He said this day of remembrance is a special one but we need to remember all veterans.

"I mean there's a lot of things we need to improve on especially with the homeless veterans and that's just something that they've done to protect us but we haven't done anything for them. And that's something we need to reach out and do," Stackenwalt said.

Stackenwalt now serves as an engineer in the South Dakota National Guard.