Homestake Opera House receives grant

Lead's historic Homestake Opera House has received a huge grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as private donations to restore the fire damaged opera house.

On April 2, 1984, the theatre burned and was empty for more than a decade.

Restoration efforts began in 1998. In the last 20 years, about $4 million has been spent on restoration.

"This grant is provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities and it's called an Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant," said Sarah Carlson, Development Director for the Homestake Opera House. "It's a challenge grant, meaning that if we receive donations, upwards of $1.125 million, then the NEH will give us $375,000."

The opera house is usable, but the remnants of the fire are obvious.

At least 40 events are held annually at the opera house and the new grant will massively aid restoration, and it should be hugely beneficial to the project.