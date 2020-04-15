Selling homes in the COVID-19 era

With many recent changes in place, one thing that hasn't changed is a home walkthrough with a real estate broker.

The brokers at Coldwell Banker Black Hills Legacy are taking extra safety precautions for walkthroughs by wearing rubber gloves, face masks, and disinfecting door handles.

Also, they suggest looking at homes in small groups to avoid germs and maintain social distance.

Technology such as FaceTime is now a key component for selling houses.

"We do virtual home tours where we videotape the house," says broker David Brenneman. "However, when we do FaceTime, we can have a one on one conversation like they are in the home."

Brenneman says his last three transactions have all been through FaceTime.

Throughout the pandemic, the Rapid City market has remained stable.

"Our homes have kept their market value," explains Brenneman. "I haven't seen a decrease in the market at all. In fact, if you compare March of this year to March of last year we actually had a 12 percent increase in the market."