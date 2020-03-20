Due to COVID-19, many schools have closed and turned to packets and online learning to help kids continue their education. But this could be a stressful time for some parents.

This is why a mother from Nemo South Dakota took to Facebook and created a group called Home Schooling When You Have to.

"The first thing we wanted to do was reassure parents that school at home is not going to look like a school in school," says the creator of the group, Jennifer Beving.

The group was created last week and already has four-thousand members from all 50 states and different countries.

"Cater to an international audience now. Which is a little different than just talking to our friends in South Dakota," says Beving.

Teachers from the surrounding area like Douglas, Rapid City, and the Sturgis school district are also on the page.

"Oh, you need handwriting for second grade here's what I have. They will post their links quickly," says Beving.

Beving says there are different tips for parents about schedules, mental health, and quality-versus-quantity learning.

"Don't feel like you have to stress your day to a six-hour day like a school would," says Beving.

Beving says the most crucial aspect of the group is support.

"We just wanted to offer support and kind of a sense of community since a lot of us have lost our in-person social networks," says Beving.

And even when life gets back to normal, Beving is looking to keep the group going.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.