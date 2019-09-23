Home Insurance: It isn't sexy but necessary

Homeowners insurance is not a particularly sexy expense. It's a nuts and bolts decision to confirm you've got enough coverage without overpaying.

Consumer Reports tells us how to fine-tune this delicate balance, to ensure your home and its contents are well-protected –– at the best price.

The right homeowners insurance can help protect you.

"The key is to get your home and its contents protected, at the best price," Consumer Reports money editor Tobie Stanger said.

Once your home is assessed, you can determine how much insurance you need. Consumer Reports recommends insuring your home for the full replacement cost.

"You don't want to be under-insured, in a catastrophe, you may have to completely rebuild," Stanger said.

At the same time, explore ways to lower your premiums.

Websites including Insure-dot-com, Net-Quote and Select-Quote –– make it easy to comparison shop in your pajamas.

When Consumer Reports asked members to rate their experiences with insurance companies, four stood out for overall satisfaction - including Erie and Auto-Owners.

"The two at the very top of the ratings, USAA, which mainly deals with military, veterans and their families –– and Amica –– are not available on homeowners insurance search sites. So if you want to get rates from them, you're going to have to contact them directly," Stanger explained.

Also, look into bundling home and auto from the same company. It may save you as much as 30 percent.

And consider raising your deductible. Higher deductibles equal lower premiums.

Consumer Reports says you can also shave your premiums by making certain home improvements. Replacing old plumbing, adding a security system and water or gas-leak detection sensors can each trim 2 to 6 percent or more, from your bill.

