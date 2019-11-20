Holiday season is a big time for food pantries

Cans fill the walls in food pantries across the country.

According to the Washington Post, more than forty-six million Americans use food pantries every year.

And here in the Black hills, the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry gets more than 240 people a month coming through especially during the holidays.

Gordon Kotab is the Chairman of the Board.

"I think at this time of the year during Thanksgiving and Christmas, the food pantry is probably more important than ever," said Kotab.

According to Feeding America one out of every nine people in South Dakota is food insecure...

Which means they don't have reliable access to affordable food and the number is much higher among college students.

Ariana Cudney is a student on campus.

"Two in five students live in food insecurity. So campus activities board wanted our community service project to be solely based on helping the students here on campus who need the food," said Cudney.

But what happens when the university closes?

With the upcoming holidays, Black Hills State University is taking a different approach to their food pantry.

"The campus is closed during Thanksgiving, but because students are going to go back home we deeply encourage them to go out, go out into the community, go out into their family and try to gain as many donations as they possibly can," said Cudney.

Students are then encouraged to donate those items to food pantries on campus.