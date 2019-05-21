Green house gets restored to former glory

One of the oldest homes in Rapid City is getting a facelift.

The McGillycuddy House was built in the 1880s. It's the green house on the corner South Street and Mount Rushmore Road. Historic Rapid City purchased the property in 2011 and has worked on restoring the property ever since.

Searching for period appropriate flooring and furniture is a challenge, but they don't want to sacrifice quality. After years of hard work they want to share the progress with the community and hope that the space can be used for public events.

"After it's completed, basically this entire downstairs, for the most part will be partly a museum and we'll have a meeting room so people can come, they can play cards, they can do book signings they can have meetings here etcetera etcetera," says Historic Rapid City board member Bill Kessloff.

An open house is scheduled this Saturday from 11 to 3 PM with displays showcasing the history of the home. Weather permitting, they plan to serve food at the event as well.

Kessloff hopes that they can complete restoration in a couple years, but it all depends on the donations.