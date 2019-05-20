Hirth opens door to insanity defense

One of the men accused in the 2015 murder of Jessica Rehfeld of Rapid City altered his plea in Seventh Circuit Court Monday morning.

38-year old Richard Hirth earlier pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Monday, that plea was changed to not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

In court, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said he hasn't seen Hirth's full competency report but says he has been given a good faith basis for the entry ot the new plea.

He's says they'll decide later if they need an independent evaluation of Hirth.

David Schneider has already pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the case and Jonathon Klinetobe is also charged with murder and is still awaiting trial.

