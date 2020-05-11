Hills Alive festival postponed a year due to COVID-19

A popular summer musical festival in Rapid City is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35th Hills Alive free summer music festival, originally scheduled for July, is postponed until July 17 -18, 2021.

“After much prayer and deliberation, we have decided to postpone Hills Alive this year, respectfully following needed precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tom Schoenstedt, Hills Alive producer, said,

So far, the artists who have re-committed to playing the festival in 2021 are Steven Curtis Chapman, Crowder, The Afters, Sarah Reeves and Apollo LTD.

Vendors and other stakeholders who have secured their reservation for participating at Hills Alive this year may choose to have Hills Alive hold their deposit for the festival in 2021 or be refunded.

