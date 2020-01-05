Hill City sidewalk updates are ADA accessible

Working with the state of South Dakota, the sidewalk construction project in Hill City began in October 2019 to replace the deteriorating pavement.

The sidewalks previously varied in height and lacked railing.

Now featuring divided sidewalks to control foot traffic, ramps have been added to make the area ADA accessible.

Alexis Christenson who works on Main Street said, these updates are necessary because of the impacts of weather.

"I think it's important to make things really accessible for people because it's important that people get to move around and do things that they want to do, it's easy enough for those of us who are able to walk around to go up steps and go up really sharp ramps but it's not so easy for other people," said Alexis Christenson, staff member at TurtleTown.

Christenson said some other issues she hopes Hill City will tackle are the road conditions and parking availability.