Hill City revamps old sidewalks

Hill City is working with the State of South Dakota on updating the sidewalks.

This project has been in the works for a few years and now it's finally starting.

The old sidewalk varied in height and had no railing and this new one will be ADA compliant.

The new pavements will also feature an upper and lower portion for foot traffic control.

Don't worry, the doors to your favorites stores on Main Street will still stay open during construction.

Brett Mcmacken is the City Administrator in Hill City.

"If weather holds out we could potentially get this block finished by mid December, but then we still have another block to the south of us that needs some work on it as well," said Mcmacken.

The overall project is looking to be completed by May of next year.