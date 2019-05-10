Custer residents plan for a fenced-in dog park

Custer residents may have a place to let their dogs off the leash this summer after city officials signed off on land for a new fenced-in dog park, but it's up to locals to raise money for the materials.

The soon-to-be Custer Bark Park will be the only enclosed dog area within 50 miles of Hill City.

Volunteers are in the process of raising $30,000 for things like fencing, water fountains and picnic tables.

One Hill City group is passionate about making this dog park a reality.

"Other progressive communities have bike trails, green spaces and dog parks... dog parks is something we thought was really lacking in the black hills," Lesa Mcdermott the director of the project said.