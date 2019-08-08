Hill City groups raising money during Rally to make differences in their community

There's pretty much no where to go in the Black Hills without seeing a herd of steel ponies on the road and former Hill City Mayor Peter Stach is helping these riders keep their chrome shiny.

It's all for good cause, for the last 17 years Stach has been operating Pete's Bike Detail and Wash.

He first started out with a garden hose and bucket in a parking lot in Hill City, now he operates near the 3 Forks Campground with a bigger team and sophisticated power washers. All proceeds are reinvested back into the stand and more importantly, for the needs the Boys and Girls Club of the Black Hills.

"Knowing that I will make a difference in one child's life is the premise I have always gone on, it takes a village to raise a child, that village is the Boys and Girls Club," said Stach. "There are so many negative, bad alternatives out there, The Boys and Girls Club creates a safe environment."

Stach isn't the only one out there working for a good cause, the Hill City Lions Club is serving breakfast and lunch in Hill City and at their mobile location near 3 forks campground.

At their mobile site alone they raise an average of $8,000 that will be used to give students eye exams in Hill City as well as pay for exams and glasses for students less fortunate. They also give out scholarships and donate to the local food pantry.

"My passion is to serve others, that's the mission of the Lion's Club International, is to serve others and we enjoy serving the people that come here for breakfast and lunch and in turn serving the charities that we support," said Bob Lowrey, president of the Hill City Lions Club.

The Hill City Lions Club serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.