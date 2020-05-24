Hiking tips from Pennington County Fire Service

Hiking is a popular activity on a beautiful day, and Pennington County Fire Service has a few tips for the hikers. "First thing we encourage you to have is to have a plan," Jerome Harvey, fire administrator of Pennington County Fire Service says.

"Make sure that somebody else ... that's not in the group with you, actually knows where you're going, what time you expect to be there, what time you expect to be out."

It is also a good idea to bring a map or a compass.

"People always rely on their cellphones, that's not always reliable on our grassland or in the forest," Harvey comments on the cell phone signals in the remote areas.

It is also a good thing to bring extra water with you, and a whistle.

"One problem that we see and I see myself is: lack of good solid footwear. People would take two or three-hour hike and that's generally what the problem has is on the smaller ones. They think, 'well, I'll just do it, takes me a couple of hours, I'll be home,' that's generally where they get themselves in trouble."

Harvey also says, watch out for poison ivy and wild animals.