Hiker safety for the Black Hills

The beautiful Black Hills line western South Dakota making the rolling mountains a destination for many travelers.. including hikers.

Hiking trail head on Skyline Drive

Naturalist Luke Mickelson tells us there is something you should do before heading out for your memorable trip.

"Safety and notifying people where you're going is your first priority," says Mickelson.

Making sure to tell someone where you are going and what time you are returning can be key if anything were to go wrong.

But that is not the only thing you have to think about.

"The experts have come up with a list of ten essential things that you should have when you enter the back country, whether you are hiking in town or hiking out in the forest," says Mickelson. "Those things include..."

Navigation, illumination, sun protection, first aid, tools, fire, shelter, nutrition, hydration, and clothing.

The biggest danger when hiking through the hills is smaller than you think.

"Most common dangers when you are backpacking and hiking typically going to be things small first aid situations," says Mickelson. "Blisters is always number one, that's what most people complain of when they are on a backpacking trip or a hiking trip."

A blister is just the beginning of the injuries that could occur without the right shoes.

And shoes are something Dennis Lunsford who owns The Runner's Shop knows about.

"You could develop an injury or perhaps sprain an ankle something like that," says Lunsofrd.

The best way to stay ahead is to always be prepared.