Highway 79 north of Newell is back open again

Highway 79 from Highway 168 junction to the junction of Highway 20 at Reva is back open again.

Heavy rainfall last night caused heavy flooding, causing intense damage to the roadway which made them shut it down.

The DOT says Highway 79 was closed from the Highway 168 junction to the junction of Highway 20 at Reva.

Region operations engineer Tom Horan, says the crew was warned about water over the highway after a community member called in.

Since then crews have been working around the clock to fix the problem.

"We had some piping which means water actually runs under the ground and around the drainage structure at Frog creek box Colvard. What that resulted in was that the entire Box Colvard dropped down two to three feet. So there was a significant drop off in the highway that you couldn't see," says Horan.

Crews got the road opened up again this afternoon.

They say that drivers should be prepared to drive on a gravel surface until they fully complete the asphalt surface.