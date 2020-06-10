Hideaway Hill families may be down an option

A mine collapse in Black Hawk left a community homeless and seeking help in forms of government grants and a lawsuit headed by attorney John M. Fitzgerald.

But the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, may no longer be an option for people with homes in Hideaway Hills.

In a letter from senator Mike Rounds wrote "FEMA is prohibited from considering or awarding federal resources until the lawsuit concludes."

"To tell the people of Hideaway Hills that FEMA isn't going to cover your disaster because you filed a lawsuit is not supported by any evidence, its not supported by any citation to any record," said Fitzgerald. "What it is, is just people saying stuff not backed up by anything."

And because of what Rounds wrote... Meade County says they "will cease pursuing the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on behalf of the homeowners."

"The county is not going to process the applications for FEMA anymore and what we have to say about that is now is not the time for government to abandon these people," said Fitzgerald.

The original lawsuit named the state of South Dakota and current Meade County Commissioners. However, in a more recent filing, those defendants have been dropped.

Fitzgerald believes that change in the lawsuit should make the state and county want to help.

"In the second filing of the lawsuit we dropped them so there is no conflict of interest at all. There is no reason that government has to abandon these people," said Fitzgerald. "Government can process their applications and can help them out and there's no conflict."