Hermosa Elementary & Middle School is expanding

The Kindergarten through eighth-grade school in Hermosa will be expanding.

The plan is to add on to the existing building and more than double the square footage.

"We will add more parking and just add classrooms, gym space, band, and choir space to our K-8 facility in Hermosa," says the Custer school district superintendent, Mark Naugle.

Naugle says there has been a 5% student increase in the last ten years, and they have outgrown the current school.

"We have a modular sitting in the parking lot there. That houses two classes, so we need more room," says Naugle.

Construction is expected to begin in May, and when it comes to the time frame of the project, it should take about a year and a half to two years.

The project will be done in two stages.

"Build on to the west side of the building. Two-story building to the west of that, and then we will come back and move the playground," says Naugle.

The second phase will consist of another building, another gym, an art room, a library, and a band area.

"If there is more space, I think it's just a better learning environment," says Naugle.

With the expansion, some might think more job opportunities, but Naugle says it depends on enrollment.

"About 235 students K-8 in Hermosa, and if we get enough numbers to where we have to split classes into two sections, then we will have to add staff," says Naugle.

Naugle says the project will cost between 12 and 15 million dollars.

The district will use capital outlay certificates to pay for the construction.