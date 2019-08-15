Here's what's trendy for back to school fashion

Back to school shopping is in full swing, but getting the latest fashions can cost you a pretty penny.

The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics conducted a survey that found families with elementary through high school children spent nearly $700 on back to school shopping last year.

It only goes up from there. College age students spent almost $1,000.

Still, finding the right pair of pants or a shirt that fits correctly is paramount for setting a good impression on the first day of school and helps build self-confidence.

"When you are dressed for it, it seems like success sort of follows," said Rushmore Mall general manager and style guru Sandy Brockhouse. "You get the deal done. You close that sale."

If you're looking for fashion tips, Brockhouse says jewel tones and animal prints are in this year and to keep on the look out for anything gold.

Questions or comments about this story? Do you have a tip for another story? Reach out to the author, Nick Reagan, directly.