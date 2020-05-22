Here are some tips if your child is feeling stressed about the pandemic

Dealing with the pandemic is stressful enough for adults, but what about the kids?

"I think kids are experiencing a variety of more intense emotions from spectrum anxiety to some feeling very isolated and depressed," says Dr. Kari Scovel, a licensed psychologist for Scovel Psychological and counseling services.

Scovel says if parents are very anxious, upset, or depressed, children will often mimic those emotions.

"Process your emotions with your significant other and with your friends and family," says Scovel.

There are signs parents can look out for, such as an increase in outbursts or frequent fights with siblings and parents.

"A lot of kids to get the attention they don't really talk about their feelings, but their stomach hurts, head hurts and so they kind of ramp up those physical things instead of staying I'm sad, this is difficult," says Scovel.

Scovel says the best way to help your child is to talk about those emotions.

"How can we help you get your emotions out in a healthy way. And then after that, help them get outside. Get some activity," says Scovel.

Even though pools are closed for the summer, there are still things to do.

"Rock finding is fun or a collection of something like antlers or being a Back Hills photographer this summer, so keeping a really nice notebook or collection of beautiful pictures of flowers. So finding an activity in the beautiful Black Hills," says Scovel.