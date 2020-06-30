Helpline Center looking for DIY care kits for seniors and the eldery

The Helpline Center of the Black Hills is sharing a volunteer project that helps out seniors and the elderly in KOTA Territory.

Program Coordinator for the Helpline Center of the Black Hills, Audrey Nordine, shares some examples of what to include in your DIY care kit for seniors and the elderly. (KOTA TV)

This simple and easy DIY gift could bring a smile to those secluded in their home or at an assisted living facility.

Examples of items to include in your DIY basket: an activity book, hand sanitizer, tissues, lotion, snacks, a deck of cards, puzzles, stamps and note cards, magazine or fun large print book, and more.

Once your DIY kit is complete, you are asked to drop them off to your local assisted living facility or retirement center. Nordine says if you still have questions about this project or if you're looking for other ways to volunteer, you can call 211 or visit the volunteer section on their website.