Helping veterans handle survivor's guilt

As we remember those who've made the ultimate sacrifice, many veterans are living with the guilt of surviving.

Psychologists define survivor's guilt as the burden of living after others have died, generating intense feelings and doubts about worthiness and responsibility.

Survivor's guilt can often lead to suicide.

The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation helps veterans deal with PTSD and survivor's guilt.

The foundation's vice-president suggests reaching out to their organization or contacting Veterans Affairs if you or someone you know is suffering.

"Men and women come home and they've lost brothers and sisters in action, and they've also lost them to suicide as well. These men and women, they come home, and they feel alone. 'Why wasn't it me? What can I do? I still feel alone. It should have been me.' And so another one of our goals is to help those men and women too because a lot of that survivor's guilt turns into PTSD at some point," Josephine Dirksen says, vice-president of the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation.

If you're experiencing PTSD or survivor's guilt, visit the website of the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation.

You can also call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

