Helmsley Charitable Trust funds CPR devices for Monument Health

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced on Monday a multi-million dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline healthcare workers caring for them.

The $196,164 grant will fund the purchase of 16 LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices for Monument Health.

A total of $4,711,481 in funding will be distributed across five upper-Midwestern states to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be deployed to hospitals caring for patients during the pandemic and beyond.

"These devices are vital because we don't want frontline healthcare workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the Coronavirus," said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. "LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers."

Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from such heart damage.

“Monument Health is grateful to be a recipient of a grant award from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Monument Health was recently awarded $196,164 for the purchase 16 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices that will be made available throughout its five markets - Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish, and Sturgis. The purchase of this technology will enable patients to receive life-saving measures and for physicians and caregivers to be protected as they care for their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and in years to come. We are thankful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for this award and know that the impact of this award will be significant,” said Priscilla Romkema, Monument Health Foundation President.

The rise in cardiac complications caused by COVID-19 exposes both patients and health care workers to greater risk, as hands-on CPR can be needed for extended periods and personal protective equipment can become less effective in keeping the virus from spreading to medical providers.

Mechanical CPR has been adopted by emergency medical responders and many hospitals around the globe, initially due to its ability to deliver extended CPR in compliance with American Heart Association guidelines. Multiple studies have demonstrated equivalence to high-performance CPR, as well as increased provider safety and higher rates of adequate compressions for patients in transport situations. Recently, the Department of Defense COVID-19 Practice Management Guide identified the LUCAS chest compression system as the best practice for managing patients in cardiac arrest to reduce the risk of exposure to care providers.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust is partnering with medical facilities in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Nebraska to ensure the devices are in place before the peak of COVID-19 hits. The devices will remain in place after the pandemic as part of the hospitals’ cardiac system of care.

“We were able to go from concept to delivery of the devices in two weeks, and that’s been an incredible effort of teamwork with the manufacturer and the hospitals to get them in place ahead of the peak needs,” said Panzirer. “It’s wonderful to see competing entities working together during a national crisis for the good of all.”