Helmsley Charitable Trust Grant to fund life-saving technology

The Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Healthcare Program announced they will be giving a grant to equip every law enforcement vehicle in South Dakota with Automated External Defibrillators.

Stryker Corporation devices that will be provided by the Helmsley Charitable Trust grant.

The $3.6 million grant will be overseen by the South Dakota Department of Health and will put a new LIFEPAK CR2 Automated External Defibrillators in every active law enforcement vehicle across South Dakota.

There will be 1,200 devices placed in vehicles and the project includes training for law enforcement and Game, Fish and Parks personnel.

These devices are connected to Wi-Fi and can self-monitor.

"The more every ambulance, every first responder has their hands on the latest and greatest technology for life saving, the better off we're all going to be and that's the single biggest benefit to the community," said Mitch Krebs, Program Director for Rural Healthcare Program of the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Pennington County Sheriff is looking forward to the quicker response time that these devices will offer to law enforcement.

"Well, obviously, when someone is having a medical issue, minutes can matter, seconds can matter, so the sooner we can get on the scene and the sooner we can start using an AED device or CPR or some combination there of, is critical to someone's change of survival," said Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriff.

The new devices will be placed and the training held by the end of December.