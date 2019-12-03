Helene Duhamel, longtime West River journalist, appointed to state Senate

Helene Duhamel is now a state senator.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she appointed Duhamel to represent District 32 in the South Dakota Senate during the 2020 legislative session. Duhamel was appointed due to the resignation of Sen. Alan Solano.

“The responsibility to appoint a legislator when a vacancy arises is not something I take lightly,” said Noem. “Helene is a pillar of her community and a trusted voice for Rapid City.”

Duhamel is a fifth generation South Dakotan who is well known as a news director and anchor for the family-owned KOTA-TV. She is currently the public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Helene’s experience as a journalist and more recently in the Pennington County Sheriff’s office will position her well to succeed in the State Legislature. I am confident she will serve as an effective Senator for her district.” Noem said.

