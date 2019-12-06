Heinen looking to have sentence modified

The man who pleaded guilty in the June 2016 shooting death of 23-year old Kiawe Walker of Rapid City is in court Friday looking to have his sentenced modified.

37-year old Mark Heinen was sentenced to 15 year in prison after pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter.

Heinen joined Friday's hearing by video from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Heinen was asking Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle to suspend five years of his 15 year sentence.

He told the court that he's had a change in mindset in prison and apologized for his actions in Walker's death.

Walker's mother spoke against the reduction, saying "I'm sure you have a sense of remorse. We have a future of loss and grief."

Judge Wipf Pfeifle turned down the motion to modify the sentence saying Heinen has made good progress in some ways, but saying she was disheartened to to hear that he had engaged in violence in prison, being sent from Springfield back to Sioux Falls after getting into a fight with another inmate.

He's eligible for parole in January of 2025.