Heavy, wet snow causing trouble around the Black Hills

Multiple power outages, school delays and even a roadway washed out due to significant spring storm.

The Black Hills are in the middle of another spring storm. This one dropping significant moisture in rain and snow, bringing problems with it.

As of 6:00 a.m. a number of area schools announced late starts for Wednesday morning, including Rapid City Area Schools, Meade County, Custer, Hill City and Lead-Deadwood.

By the same time Wednesday, the Black Hills Energy outage map confirms 24 outages or trouble areas leaving around 3,278 customers either without power or in a trouble area. The most significant outage is in the Custer area. It’s confirmed 1,649 customers are without power in Custer with another 493 in a trouble area.

Rapid City confirms a culvert washed out closing a two-block stretch of West Nike Road. Tuesday night the culvert gave-way impacting the West Nike Road and Cobalt Drive intersection. Both westbound and eastbound lanes are impacted.

Repairs to this road can take up to three days, weather depending.