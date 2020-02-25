Heavy snowfall in Rapid City cancels school and covers roads

Crews have been working to keep the roads safe, but with heavy snowfall Monday night, the morning commute turned out tricky for some drivers.

Snowy Rapid City, S.D.

"Between 7 PM last night and 9 AM this morning, there were four accidents and 12 motorists assists, which motorists assists means people stuck in the roadway, whether it's they get their vehicle stuck or run out of gas, it can mean any number of things," said Officer Spenser Braun, Rapid City Police Department.

Snow crews started treating the road on Monday afternoon and evening and continued overnight.

"We put an emphasis, as we usually do on the main lines, the emergency routes, the collectors, the hill areas," said Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications Coordinator. "Day and night shifts overlapped and we started putting an emphasis on the school routes- had that completed right around 7 o'clock and that's about the time they made the decision to close for the entire day."

Kids across town were enjoying their snow days. Decked out in matching sparkly snow boots, 4th grade twin sisters, Blakely and Braedyn, were sledding with their dad, Scott. Blakely said she was most excited about not having to go to school, while Braedyn described their day.

"So, we're getting some hot chocolate after this and it's been really fun sledding," said Braedyn. "And, yeah, we're probably going to watch some movies, too."