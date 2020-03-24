Healthy foods you should be eating during self-quarantine

While you are in self-quarantine, are you munching on more snacks than vegetables?

Whether you are bored and eating to pass the time or just really want some comfort food right now, you should be eating fruits and vegetables to help fight against this pandemic.

Did you pick up items like cookies and chips the last time you went to the grocery store?

Well, while a little indulging is okay you should not be overdoing it, especially now.

"I just went grocery shopping this weekend and all the frozen vegetables, fruit, were pretty minimal. But there was ton's of fresh produce available," VA Black Hills Health Care System Dietician Jenny Kling said.

Kling said buy items like cabbage, root vegetables and winter squash because they will all last longer in your fridge.

Plus, these foods are nutrient-dense which can help strengthen your immune system.

Citrus fruits and leafy greens whether fresh or canned pair well with meals as nuts and seeds help bring in extra antioxidants to your diet.

Kling said this is the perfect time to start baking.

But with most recipes requiring eggs, that might be a little hard to find nowadays.

However, as a substitute, you can use chia seeds or even applesauce for your meals.

A tablespoon of flax seeds or chia seeds mixed with three tablespoons of water will turn into a gel that equals to about one egg in baking.

"Cooking and baking and getting creative with your meals helps create mindfulness at your meal and you're going to be more aware and present of your eating and it's going to help decrease stress," Kling said.

And just like your hands, make sure to wash your produce thoroughly before you take a bite.