Have you started booking your holiday flights yet? You should be

(CNN) – Thanksgiving and Christmas may be months away, but experts say you should be booking you holiday air travel between now and the end of October.

Last year, 54 million people traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday and another 112 million went out of town for Christmas and New Year's. (Source: CNN)

AAA is expecting at least as many holiday travelers this year.

"Start making those plans now,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s vice president of travel services. “It's not too early."

If your schedule is flexible, the best day for Thanksgiving travel is the Monday before the holiday or you could even fly on Thanksgiving Day.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest and the most expensive.

“The average price is about $525 over Thanksgiving time,” Twidale said. “You certainly could probably get a better price closer in, but you run the risk of limited inventory, maybe not the flight times you want or the best seats."

The AAA also has some tips for Christmas.

"The 21st through 23rd is always busy, the 22nd being the busiest day,” according to Twidale. “The priciest day is actually the 26th, believe it or not. Dec 24th, being Christmas Eve, that's actually a good day to travel."

And when it comes to holiday travel, AAA says the best thing to pack is your patience.

