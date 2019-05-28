Hart Ranch area sees it's fair share of flooding

Officials closed Spring Creek Road between Neck Yoke Road and just of East Mulligan Mile due to water running over the road.

Mulligan Mile bridge is closed for the same reason but as of right now, Arena Drive Bridge is still open but water levels are very close to overrunning the bridge. The latest information we have is that the bridge is still open.

If it eventually closes, people and residents on the south side of Spring Creek will not have access out. Officials are working with Emergency Management to have contingency plans in place for emergency situations in case that happens.