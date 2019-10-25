Harlem Globetrotters 'Pushing the Limit' In Rapid City

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Rapid City in February, promising to “push the limits” with their world-famous antics and athletic abilities.

The Globetrotters will be in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Feb. 26 for a 7 p.m. game. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Hall of Fame team’s “Pushing the Limits” world tour will feature more than 280 games through April in North America.

New to this year’s tour:

• Holders of 21 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour.

• In many markets, the Globetrotters will also perform their legendary pre-game “Magic Circle” ball handling warmups in the dark, using a glow-in-the-dark basketball.

• The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

• As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010. The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

