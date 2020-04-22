Happy Earth Day in the Black Hills!

Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed the idea of Earth Day in 1970 to celebrate the Earth.

Scott Jacobson, the Public Affairs Officer for the Black Hills National Forest, said Earth Day is important because 100 trees can clear 50 tons of carbon dioxide and 400 tons of other pollutants from the air.

Trees and shrubs also filter out toxins from the water, and prevents flooding and erosion by grounding the soil.

Here in the Black Hills, we have access to numerous outdoor activities, like hiking, fishing, camping, and biking.

Jacobson said as soon as the sun comes out, people flock outside to enjoy the outdoors.

"You know, what I think is special about the Black Hills is people have the ability and freedom to go a lot of different places in the forest," said Jacobson. "We have probably one of the biggest road networks in the Black Hills National Forest than any other national forest in the country and it just allows people just to go see different places in the forest that generally you probably wouldn't be able to do because you don't have the access. And so, I think the Black Hills National Forest offers that and people recognize that."

Jacobson says Earth Day is important to him because if we protect the resources and land right now, they can be enjoyed for generations after us.