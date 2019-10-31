Happy Birthday, Mount Rushmore!

October 31 is Mount Rushmore's birthday! The National Memorial turns 78 this year!

Sculptor Gutzon Borglum began sculpting the monument on October 4, 1927. The sculpting process took 14 years before being declared completed on October 31, 1941.

Borglum died on March 6, 1941, days before his 74th birthday and months before the completion of the monument.

His son, Lincoln, took over running the project and put the final touches on the monument.

Almost 3 million visitors visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial each year.