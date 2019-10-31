Halloween trick or treating can be dangerous, even deadly

It's Halloween -- and kids are going to be hitting the streets in packs during the night.

Costumes, excitement, distractions are all ingredients that can turn a fun Halloween into tragedy. (Shannon Ramos/CC BY 2.0/MGN)

According to the U.S census, more than 41 million children went trick or treating in 2017.

With that many kids out, drivers need to be careful when leaving or coming home. Make sure you're driving slow in residential neighborhoods and have your lights on.

The best way to not cause an accident is to just stay home.

"Kids are going to dart out everywhere, kids are kids,” Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Grable said. “They are excited, they are going to run out into the roadway, they are not going to wait for a cross walk. As adults it's our job, it's our job. We all know when it's Halloween. They're excited, let them have their night."

Law enforcement also reminds kids and parents out trick-or-treating to look out for traffic, and be safe and careful.

