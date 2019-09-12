Hall of Fame inductee surprised by nomination

Lyndell Petersen has been inspiring hundreds of 4H members for over thirty-six years.

Petersen worked to encourage West River communities to take part in the legislative process and advocated for agricultural producers' best interests.

He served 18 years in the South Dakota Senate and was also a commissioner for Pennington County for six years.

Petersen was nominated by his friend Dick Bray and is baffled.

"It's really kinda overwhelming in terms of, because I didn't think I did anything unusual and actually more people were involved in accomplishing what I did than I can imagine'" says Petersen.