Habitat for Humanity dedicates 10th home in 12 months

Black Hills Habitat for Humanity is dedicating another home Monday, the 10th home purchased in the past 12 months.

After working on habitat homes across Rapid City, this woman has a place to call her own. That work she put in helps keep her monthly cost down with an interest free loan.

Executive director, Scott Engmann says that will save her about $6,000 a year. Her family is the fifth to move into the Garfield neighborhood, an area that is part of a multi year project with Habitat for Humanity. There are two other homes that are almost complete and Engmann expects the project to be complete in the next few months.

"It's a really exciting time for us and it's wonderful to see how the community responded and how this neighborhood is responding as well. It's really been a big improvement and a help to the Garfield neighborhood," says Engmann.

Engmann says they still hope to build more homes, but they need land and help from the community to support what they do.