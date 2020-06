A Guernsey, Wyo., woman has been identified as the person who who died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash west of Hill City.

Holly Montgomery, 57, was riding a 2016 Harley- Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Montgomery, who was wearing a helmet, later died as a result of her injuries.