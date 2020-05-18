Grubhub driver upset by COVID-19 policy allegedly runs over Chicago restaurant worker

A person of interest in a Chicago hit-and-run case allegedly involving a Grubhub delivery driver has turned themselves in, as the 24-year-old victim continues to recover from her injuries.

Cell phone video from Friday night shows the moments before a delivery driver for Grubhub allegedly ran over Bijan Early, a 24-year-old worker at Ms. T's Southern Fried Chicken in Chicago.

Angenita Tanner, the restaurant owner and mother of the victim, says the driver became angry after she told him to wait outside to maintain social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My social distancing rule is one customer at a time. He told me no. He stood against the door, and he said, ‘I’m not leaving.’ I said, 'Well, sir, this is for your health, as well as ours, to protect yourself. He said, ‘I don’t want to,’" she said.

Tanner says the driver then kicked the door and left the restaurant. She and her daughter followed him outside to get his license plate for police and Grubhub. They exchanged words in the parking lot, and the suspect allegedly threatened to run Early over.

Soon after, Tanner says the man followed through on his threat then drove away.

“I was so scared. I’ve never seen anything like this. It was just like something crazy out of TV. It was surreal... I thought he was going to kill my baby,” she said.

Early suffered multiple broken bones and injuries to her arm and head, all of which police say were non-life threatening. Tanner has not been able to see her daughter because of coronavirus-related visitor restrictions at the hospital.

“She is on a breathing machine. She is sedated because she is in so much pain,” Tanner said.

Police confirmed Sunday that a person of interest turned themselves in, and charges are pending.

Tanner says restaurant owners are already facing difficult times due to the pandemic, and all she was trying to do was follow the social distancing guidelines.

“Just trying to make a day’s living, you know what I’m saying, for me and my family, and then, for something like this to happen... And the thing about it is we are all trying to make a living. This was uncalled for,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Grubhub says the company is shocked by the alleged crime. The driver’s contract has been terminated and his access to the platform revoked. He previously cleared all background checks and had no reports of misconduct, according to Grubhub.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WLS, Angenita Tanner via CNN. All rights reserved.