Grocery store workers continue to get the job done

Grocery store workers continue to stock the shelves and provide customers with top-notch service while keeping everyone safe, but how has store activity changed since the pandemic?

The store director at Safeway on Mountain View Road, Tom Ryland, says at the beginning of the pandemic, the store was a lot busier than usual.

Now, he says they're getting back to a new normal.

And the daily orders for their drive-up-and-go service have doubled.

When it comes to the busiest times of day, Ryland says business in the morning has been much greater than it was before the virus, and the afternoon and evening business has slowed down a bit.

"It leveled out some. We just changed our hours back. We were on limited hours from 7 am till 8 pm. Now we went back from 6 am to 11 pm, and that just started this week. So we're seeing more evening business," says Ryland.

Staff continues to take precautions by wearing masks and constantly cleaning carts, the different departments, and checkout lines.