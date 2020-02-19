Grocery Mart celebrates 20 years

Grocery Mart in Sturgis is celebrating its 20 year anniversary.

Even though the store has been going strong for all these years, owner Ryan Meyer says it hasn't always been easy.

The last ten years have been the most challenging due to people having their meals delivered right to their front door, more stores carrying food items, and the competition with pricing.

Meyer says his hard-working employees and a dedicated community have helped the store tremendously.

"We've had a lot of help. The biggest help is the Sturgis community. This community has been amazing. They support a lot of small businesses in this town," says Meyer.

Meyer says he's looking forward to the future even though there will be new challenges.