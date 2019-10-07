Greta Thunberg and Tokata Iron Eyes lead climate march in Rapid City

Sunday it was Pine Ridge, Monday it's Rapid City, gathering to demand action and fight climate change.

You might be wondering how these two young activists met?

It all started last month at George Washington University where Greta Thunberg was receiving an award, and Tokata Iron Eyes was speaking. Now, they are marching side-by-side.

All ages, all backgrounds gathered in the hundreds to march alongside the pair of powerful teen activists.

"Celebrate and lift up the voices of young people like Greta and Tokatawin who are leading this global movement around climate change and who are bringing a voice of the next generation," said Nick Tilsen, rally speaker.

Their demands? Immediate action from leaders and corporations across the world to stop the use of fossil fuels.

"I want to have kids, I want to have kids and have a future, and I want people to have a future," said Autumn Lonewolf, rally attendee.

"Sometimes you feel like you as a young person, cannot make a difference, and that you have people our age who have been leading climate change actions, it's very big to help us realize that we can make a difference," said Tessa Erickson, rally attendee.

"It makes me want to do the same, and help the Earth a little bit more," said Santanah Brave, rally attendee.

Marching to the Rapid City mayor's office, Greta Thunberg and Tokata Iron Eyes joined forces to tackle environmental and indigenous issues, which they see as interconnected.

"We need to honor the interconnectedness of things, a balance between people, planet, and prosperity, and when we just build an economic system that continues to be extractive and taking away instead of being re-genitive and adding to it, that's how we end up with climate change," Tilsen said.

Tuesday the dynamic duo is headed to Fort Yakes, North Dakota to participate in a climate change forum, much like the one they led in Pine Ridge.