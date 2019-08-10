Grassland growth worries Wyoming firefighters

Firefighters in part of Wyoming worry the danger of wildfires could increase after wet spring and summer weather.

The wet weather encouraged lush growth on northeast Wyoming's grasslands.

Campbell County Fire Department Operations Chief J.R. Fox says it doesn't take many hot, dry days to dry out vegetation. He's especially concerned about heavy growth of sweet clover.

Fox told the Gillette News-Record on Friday fire danger remains moderate.

Firefighters quickly put out two small wildfires in Campbell County on Thursday.

The department responds to 140 to 150 wildfires in an average year. They've responded to just 20 to 30 small fires so far this year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)