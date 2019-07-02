Grant funds out-of-school time programs

Six 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants have been awarded for academic enrichment opportunities for students.

Grants range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year. These grants support out-of-school time activities. School districts, along with community-based organizations and faith-based organizations, are eligible to apply.

Projects are funded for a period of five years based upon successful implementation and annual reviews. A total of 20 organizations applied for funding this year.

This year’s recipients are:

• Black Hills Special Services Cooperative

- Discovery Center at Knollwood Heights Elementary (Rapid City)

- Discovery Center at General Beadle Elementary (Rapid City)

• Boys and Girls Club of Lower Brule – Wakan Yeja

• Enemy Swim Day School – Toka Nuwan Wayawa Tipi Out of School Time Program

• Three Rivers Special Services Cooperative – Stanley County GOLD Program

• Volunteers of America – Dakotas Kidz Count

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers provide a range of services that support student learning and development. Academic enrichment, tutoring, mentoring, homework help, music, arts, sports and cultural activities are key components of the grants. The learning centers also offer literacy and other educational services to families of participating children.

The program is authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.

