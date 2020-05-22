Graduation parade mows Stevens graduates over with its creativity

The class of 2020 lost out on a lot of traditional end of year events. to make up for it a neighborhood came together to honor three Rapid City Stevens graduates on earning their diploma.

Tom Loomis approached his neighbors about how he could honor their seniors with a parade and to make it more unique the neighbors drove and picked up the graduates on riding lawnmowers.

The three graduates who had probably had plans for Limo rides for prom hopped on the back of a flatbed trailer to make their way around their development.

For a graduate he learned you can never do too *MULCH* to help out your community.

"For sure, seeing this. it is nice to know people are still like this and that I would be able to do something like this in the future to pay it forward," Says, Caleb Lockhart, Stevens graduate

Loomis who started the event didn't even have a graduate in the parade and for Caleb's mother to see someone step up for area kids was emotional to see for a highlight moment for a child and parent

"This was really cool tonight to see your neighbors come together. It has been a difficult year to see so many things taken away from our seniors, but to see people love on our kids and appreciate them for who they are and what they've accomplished it means a lot to a mom," Says, Amy Lockhart,

The Doty Volunteer Fire Department and Shriners also joined in on the parade.