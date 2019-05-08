Governor Noem weighs in on predator bounty plan

Red foxes, stripped skunks, and raccoons are part of the Nest Predator Bounty Program that allows residents of South Dakota to trap the animals. When the animal is trapped people can turn in the tail of the animal for a $10 bounty.

While there are some critics of the legislation, Gov. Kristi Noem feels the bounty program gives the new generation opportunities to be outdoors and spend time with family.

"What was so encouraging was one of the individuals who is running the training classes for this said in his last seven years he's only had about 12 people come through his classes. Since this program has started he has had over 99 people come through in the last month," the governor said.

Noem added that pheasants are at their most vulnerable to predators during nesting season.

