Governor Noem wants to "court" out-of-state companies

Gov. Kristi Noem is pitching prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota.

The governor is using her platform at the State of the State address to focus on “aggressive” economic growth in the next year.

The state has topped the nation in some undesirable categories last year - the number of unplanted agricultural acres and the rate of college graduates leaving. Noem hopes to turn that around by touting the state's low taxes and “reliable and dependable” workforce.

The year's legislative session kicks off with Noem's address on Tuesday.