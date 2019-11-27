Governor Noem seeks nominees for District 35 senator

The search begins for a new state senator in District 35 and Gov. Kristi Noem wants public input as to who that should be.

The opening was created when Lyndi DiSanto resigned her seat to pursue a job opportunity out of state. Her resignation is effective Dec. 31.

“State legislators are ambassadors for their home districts, and I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 35 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to represent this district,” said Noem.

District 35 covers areas in east Rapid City, Rapid Valley and Box Elder.

People who want to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves.

Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by Dec. 11, 2019.

