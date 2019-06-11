Governor Noem nixes idea for mansion fence

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a fence will not be built around the governor's residence.

Public safety officials were reviewing security needs at the governor's residence in Pierre, including the possible installation of a fence.

But Noem tweeted Monday that the research is complete and "there are no plans to build a fence."

The Argus Leader reports the Office of the State Engineer and the Bureau of Administration were seeking statements of interest from companies to design and construct a fence at the governor's residence, budgeted for $400,000.

